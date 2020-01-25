Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 5,114,707 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 350% from the previous session’s volume of 1,136,064 shares.The stock last traded at $0.42 and had previously closed at $0.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62.

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Genius Brands International had a negative net margin of 244.37% and a negative return on equity of 117.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter.

Genius Brands International Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses animated multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; Baby Genius, a catalogue of songs, music videos, and toys, which feature classic nursery rhymes, learning songs, classical music, holiday favorites, and others for toddlers; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

