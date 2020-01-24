Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GMAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Genmab A/S stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.54. 3,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,194. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 18.72 and a current ratio of 18.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.98. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $24.50.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.18. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 42.39%. The company had revenue of $158.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.37 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 19.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

