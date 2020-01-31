GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) Short Interest Update

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the December 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 286,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, COO Scott Mendel sold 7,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $37,647.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 348,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hany Massarany sold 28,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $141,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 851,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,360.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,663 shares of company stock valued at $471,115. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 146,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

GNMK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GenMark Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. GenMark Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

NASDAQ GNMK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.50. 193,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,579. The stock has a market cap of $320.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.15. GenMark Diagnostics has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $8.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 239.16% and a negative net margin of 60.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

