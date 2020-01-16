GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) Short Interest Update

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the December 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 280,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

GNMK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

In related news, CEO Hany Massarany sold 7,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $42,979.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 792,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,197.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sarah Hollis Winkler sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $30,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,361.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,268 shares of company stock valued at $282,629. 5.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNMK. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 145.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 15.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 20.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNMK stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.86. 8,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.81. GenMark Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $8.37. The company has a market cap of $268.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.15.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 239.16% and a negative net margin of 60.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating