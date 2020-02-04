Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

GNCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. 55.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GNCA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.06. 48,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,950. Genocea Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

