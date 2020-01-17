Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Trading 7.7% Higher

Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA)’s share price rose 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.37, approximately 142,038 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 153,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

GNCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genocea Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.32.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. As a group, research analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences Inc will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 271.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 24,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

