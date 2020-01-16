Genpact (NYSE:G) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Genpact (NYSE:G) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on G. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Genpact from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut Genpact from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.50.

G stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.55. The company had a trading volume of 553,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,027. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80. Genpact has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $44.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.91 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Genpact news, Director David Humphrey sold 12,916,004 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $514,961,079.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,742.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in G. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 864,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,934,000 after acquiring an additional 78,384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,729,000 after acquiring an additional 174,148 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,391,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 869,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,134,000 after acquiring an additional 19,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 593,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,597,000 after acquiring an additional 83,825 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?