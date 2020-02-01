Genpact (NYSE:G) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $52.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Genpact traded as high as $45.07 and last traded at $44.92, with a volume of 58184 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.47.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on G. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Genpact from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

In related news, Director David Humphrey sold 12,916,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $514,961,079.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,742.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $193,298.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 3.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 191,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Genpact by 45.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 435,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,572,000 after purchasing an additional 136,425 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Genpact by 22.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Genpact by 13.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Genpact in the second quarter worth approximately $296,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.91 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Company Profile (NYSE:G)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest