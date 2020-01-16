Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) Short Interest Up 7.8% in December

Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 389,600 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the December 15th total of 361,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 617,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genprex stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Genprex at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GNPX traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.36. 19,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,660. Genprex has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.67.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07.

Genprex Company Profile

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in developing a new approach for treating cancer based on its novel proprietary technology platform, including initial product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy. Oncoprex, which has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?