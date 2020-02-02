Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ GNPX opened at $1.81 on Friday. Genprex has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $2.26. The company has a market cap of $36.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $0.66.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genprex stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Genprex as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Genprex Company Profile

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in developing a new approach for treating cancer based on its novel proprietary technology platform, including initial product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy. Oncoprex, which has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells.

