Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Shares Gap Down to $1.40

Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.65, but opened at $1.40. Genprex shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 127,170 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Genprex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.65. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genprex stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Genprex at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in developing a new approach for treating cancer based on its novel proprietary technology platform, including initial product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy. Oncoprex, which has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells.

