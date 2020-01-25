Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of GNPX opened at $1.28 on Thursday. Genprex has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genprex stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Genprex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

About Genprex

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in developing a new approach for treating cancer based on its novel proprietary technology platform, including initial product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy. Oncoprex, which has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells.

