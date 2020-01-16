Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Short Interest Update

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,930,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the December 15th total of 7,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have commented on GNTX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Guggenheim set a $31.00 target price on shares of Gentex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.94.

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 9,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $264,533.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,857.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $196,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Gentex in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Gentex by 87.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNTX stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.16. 92,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,006. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average of $27.46. Gentex has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $30.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $477.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 28.40%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

