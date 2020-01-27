Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) will announce earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Gentherm reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $240.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.14 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. TheStreet raised Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gentherm currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $47.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $35.63 and a 1-year high of $48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.71.

In related news, VP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $256,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Gentherm by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Gentherm during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in Gentherm during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Gentherm during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gentherm during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

