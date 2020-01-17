Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the December 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 136,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.3 days.

In other Gentherm news, VP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $256,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Gentherm during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentherm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on THRM shares. BidaskClub upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $47.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Gentherm has a 1 year low of $35.63 and a 1 year high of $47.90.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $240.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.14 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gentherm will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

