Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on THRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Shares of THRM stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $48.16. 127,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,908. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.47. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $35.63 and a 1-year high of $48.21.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $240.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.14 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gentherm will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $256,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Gentherm by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 512,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,421,000 after purchasing an additional 18,402 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Gentherm by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 19,064 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Gentherm by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 468,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,596,000 after buying an additional 6,198 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gentherm by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,573,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $149,495,000 after buying an additional 69,697 shares during the last quarter.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

