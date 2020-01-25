Genus plc (LON:GNS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Genus plc (LON:GNS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,173.40 ($41.74).

GNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Genus from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 3,450 ($45.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genus in a report on Monday, January 6th. HSBC boosted their price target on Genus from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,260 ($42.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Genus in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 3,272 ($43.04) price target for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price target on shares of Genus in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

In other news, insider Dan Hartley sold 1,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,110 ($40.91), for a total value of £37,040.10 ($48,724.15).

GNS stock traded up GBX 36 ($0.47) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,104 ($40.83). 35,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,154. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.92. Genus has a 12-month low of GBX 2,122 ($27.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,358 ($44.17). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,153.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,901.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.84.

Genus Company Profile

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

