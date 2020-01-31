Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,790,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 13,890,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Genworth Financial stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.80 and a beta of 1.68. Genworth Financial has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.22.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,020,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,967,000 after purchasing an additional 748,979 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 7,084,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,172,000 after purchasing an additional 449,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,436,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,469,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 122,917 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,083,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,239 shares during the period. 69.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

