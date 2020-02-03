Genworth MI Canada (MIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.36 per share for the quarter.

Genworth MI Canada stock opened at C$58.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion and a PE ratio of 12.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$58.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$53.32. Genworth MI Canada has a 52 week low of C$39.44 and a 52 week high of C$61.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert John Piroli sold 520 shares of Genworth MI Canada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.39, for a total transaction of C$28,282.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,463.86.

A number of analysts recently commented on MIC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Genworth MI Canada from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Genworth MI Canada from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Genworth MI Canada from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Genworth MI Canada from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Genworth MI Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th.

Genworth MI Canada Company Profile

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

