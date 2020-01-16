Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.89

Genworth MI Canada Inc (TSE:MIC) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$58.89 and last traded at C$58.79, with a volume of 44793 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$58.73.

MIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$56.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$51.98.

Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.31 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$170.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$172.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genworth MI Canada Inc will post 5.2699996 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Genworth MI Canada news, Senior Officer Robert John Piroli sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.39, for a total value of C$28,282.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,463.86.

About Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC)

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

