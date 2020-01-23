Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Buys 141,620 Shares of Wam Leaders Ltd (ASX:WLE) Stock

Wam Leaders Ltd (ASX:WLE) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 141,620 shares of Wam Leaders stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.28 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of A$181,415.22 ($128,663.28).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of WLE opened at A$1.28 ($0.90) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$1.19. Wam Leaders Ltd has a twelve month low of A$1.07 ($0.76) and a twelve month high of A$1.29 ($0.91).

About Wam Leaders

WAM Leaders Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by MAM Pty Limited. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?

