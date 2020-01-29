Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.88

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.88 and traded as low as $14.64. Geospace Technologies shares last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 3,979 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Geospace Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $204.35 million, a P/E ratio of -498.50 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.86.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter.

In related news, EVP Robbin B. Adams sold 6,000 shares of Geospace Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Geospace Technologies by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 1,378.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 13,587 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Geospace Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Geospace Technologies by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Geospace Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

About Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

