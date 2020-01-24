Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Downgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Perform

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) was downgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of GGB opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.99. Gerdau has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 3.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gerdau will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGB. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the third quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 1,100.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,357 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 2,993.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 14,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 16.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

