German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from German American Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

German American Bancorp. has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. German American Bancorp. has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect German American Bancorp. to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

GABC traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $35.13. 3,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,054. The stock has a market cap of $934.76 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.88. German American Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $36.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.85 million. German American Bancorp. had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 11.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that German American Bancorp. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

German American Bancorp. Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts