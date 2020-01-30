German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 671,700 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the December 31st total of 576,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.4 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GABC. ValuEngine raised shares of German American Bancorp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of German American Bancorp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of GABC stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.88. 66,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,558. The firm has a market cap of $929.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.88. German American Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.72.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.85 million. German American Bancorp. had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 11.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that German American Bancorp. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from German American Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. German American Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,977,000 after buying an additional 62,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,059,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,907,000 after buying an additional 81,740 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in German American Bancorp. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in German American Bancorp. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in German American Bancorp. by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. 41.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Read More: Risk Tolerance