German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.97

German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.97 and last traded at $35.44, with a volume of 2103 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.69.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GABC shares. ValuEngine raised German American Bancorp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub downgraded German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

The firm has a market cap of $951.56 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.42.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). German American Bancorp. had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that German American Bancorp., Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in German American Bancorp. by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,977,000 after buying an additional 62,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,059,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,907,000 after buying an additional 81,740 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in German American Bancorp. by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 325,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. 41.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

German American Bancorp. Company Profile (NASDAQ:GABC)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

