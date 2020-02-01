German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP is a multi-bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, they operate affiliated community banks with banking offices and full-service independent insurance agencies in the eight contiguous Southwestern Indiana counties of Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Knox, Martin, Perry, Pike andS pencer. Their lines of business include retail and commercial banking, mortgage banking, trust and brokerage services, title insurance, and a full range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered German American Bancorp. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised German American Bancorp. from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

Shares of GABC traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $34.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,519. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. German American Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $36.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average of $32.76.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.85 million. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 26.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. German American Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 30.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,977,000 after purchasing an additional 62,219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,059,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,907,000 after purchasing an additional 81,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp. Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

