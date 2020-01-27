Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $140,000.00

Analysts expect Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) to post sales of $140,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Geron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $170,000.00. Geron posted sales of $380,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Geron will report full year sales of $430,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $460,000.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $510,000.00, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $510,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Geron.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Geron had a negative net margin of 7,044.88% and a negative return on equity of 29.22%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GERN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Geron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.42.

Geron stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.36. 1,261,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,282. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39. Geron has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GERN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Geron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Geron by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 35,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Geron by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,080,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 31,448 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Geron by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 805,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 79,827 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Geron by 482.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 24,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.74% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.

