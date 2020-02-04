Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) & GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Head to Head Contrast

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) and GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Geron has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GALAPAGOS NV/S has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Geron and GALAPAGOS NV/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron -7,044.88% -29.22% -27.75% GALAPAGOS NV/S 32.09% 25.34% 15.38%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.8% of Geron shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of GALAPAGOS NV/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Geron shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of GALAPAGOS NV/S shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Geron and GALAPAGOS NV/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron $1.07 million 244.59 -$27.02 million ($0.16) -8.19 GALAPAGOS NV/S $375.54 million 33.69 -$34.56 million ($0.66) -349.68

Geron has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GALAPAGOS NV/S. GALAPAGOS NV/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Geron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Geron and GALAPAGOS NV/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron 0 0 5 0 3.00 GALAPAGOS NV/S 0 8 7 0 2.47

Geron presently has a consensus price target of $3.80, suggesting a potential upside of 190.08%. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a consensus price target of $181.80, suggesting a potential downside of 21.23%. Given Geron’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Geron is more favorable than GALAPAGOS NV/S.

Summary

Geron beats GALAPAGOS NV/S on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; AbbVie for the discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106; and Evotec AG for the novel target for fibrosis and other indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.