Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $1.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.67% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Geron regained global rights to imetelstat and decided to independently develop it. Initial data from imetelstat studies were impressive. The FDA had also granted Fast Track designation to imetelstat. Geron initiated dosing in the phase III IMerge study in October. Enrollment in the study is expected to be completed by the end of 2020. The company’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, Geron suffered a major setback when J&J terminated its agreement related to the development of its sole pipeline candidate — imetelstat. With this termination, the company lost a strong partner and a major source of funds. Geron's dependence on a single pipeline candidate also raises concerns.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GERN. BidaskClub cut Geron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Geron in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Geron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.42.

NASDAQ GERN opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 2.28. Geron has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $2.14.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 7,044.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Geron will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GERN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Geron in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Geron by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 35,925 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Geron by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,080,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 31,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Geron by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 805,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 79,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Geron by 482.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 24,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.74% of the company’s stock.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.

