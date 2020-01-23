Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut Geron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. B. Riley began coverage on Geron in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Geron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.42.

Shares of GERN opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. Geron has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Geron had a negative return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 7,044.88%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Geron by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,644,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,599,000 after purchasing an additional 141,384 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Geron by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,080,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 31,448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Geron by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 805,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 79,827 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Geron by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 354,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 134,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Geron by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882 shares during the last quarter. 29.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.

