Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.42.

GERN stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.28. Geron has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $2.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 7,044.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Geron will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GERN. Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 31,150 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 92,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. 29.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.

