Gerrit Klaerner Sells 4,000 Shares of Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) Stock

Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $141,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,144,778.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Gerrit Klaerner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Gerrit Klaerner sold 31,750 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $1,235,392.50.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Gerrit Klaerner sold 3,948 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $170,869.44.

On Monday, December 2nd, Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $157,960.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Gerrit Klaerner sold 2,000 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $79,600.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $149,640.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TCDA opened at $34.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.48 and a quick ratio of 15.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.50. Tricida Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.30.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89). On average, equities analysts expect that Tricida Inc will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,077,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,139,000 after buying an additional 132,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 310.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 281,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after buying an additional 213,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen set a $50.00 price objective on Tricida and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?