GetBusy (LON:GETB) Hits New 52-Week High at $61.20

GetBusy PLC (LON:GETB) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 61.20 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 61 ($0.80), with a volume of 43956 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.60 ($0.78).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 50.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 41.13. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 million and a PE ratio of -26.09.

About GetBusy (LON:GETB)

GetBusy Plc develops and sells document management software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company focuses on electronic document management, communication, and productivity. It offers SmartVault, a cloud document management system for small and medium enterprises; and Virtual Cabinet, a desktop document management system designed for medium to large enterprise businesses, which allows businesses to automatically file their emails, search content inside their stored documents, approve documents, track files, generate end-to-end audits, and optimize processes and workflows.

