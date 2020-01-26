Getinge (STO:GETI.B) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $174.26

Getinge AB (STO:GETI.B) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.26 and traded as high as $184.05. Getinge shares last traded at $182.15, with a volume of 612,526 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is SEK 174.55 and its 200-day moving average is SEK 153.58.

Getinge Company Profile (STO:GETI.B)

Getinge AB is a Sweden-based company active in the healthcare sector. It provides products and services for intensive care units, sterilization centers, elderly care and companies and institutions active in the life sciences area. Its operations are divided into three business areas: The Medical Systems business area offers equipment for surgical disciplines, cardiology and intensive care; the Extended Care business area offers products and services geared toward the hospital and elderly care markets, including solutions for preventing the risk of pressure ulcers and deep vein thrombosis, and the Infection Control business area features systems for preventing the occurrence and spread of infection.

