Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.18 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will post sales of $32.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.56 million and the lowest is $30.79 million. Getty Realty reported sales of $29.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full year sales of $127.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120.33 million to $133.97 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $131.45 million, with estimates ranging from $128.66 million to $134.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $35.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.01 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of NYSE GTY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.79. 672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Getty Realty has a twelve month low of $28.93 and a twelve month high of $35.03. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.55%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 103.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,959,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

