Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $256.10 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) will post sales of $256.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $255.90 million and the highest is $256.30 million. Gibraltar Industries reported sales of $240.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $299.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.20 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 6.20%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROCK. ValuEngine upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,703,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,832,000 after purchasing an additional 62,281 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,390,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,488,000 after purchasing an additional 56,207 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,832,000 after purchasing an additional 80,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 935,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 493,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,915,000 after purchasing an additional 58,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROCK stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $53.82. 181,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,990. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.44. Gibraltar Industries has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $55.15.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

