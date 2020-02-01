Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock traded down $1.25 on Thursday, reaching $54.52. 211,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.49. Gibraltar Industries has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $56.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 199.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

See Also: Put Option