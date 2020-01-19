Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $53.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.51. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $299.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.20 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,703,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,832,000 after purchasing an additional 62,281 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,390,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,488,000 after purchasing an additional 56,207 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 6.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,832,000 after purchasing an additional 80,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 935,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 13.4% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 493,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,915,000 after purchasing an additional 58,287 shares during the period. 99.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

