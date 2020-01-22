Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) PT Raised to C$28.00 at CSFB

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price objective upped by research analysts at CSFB from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.38% from the stock’s previous close.

GEI has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. CIBC downgraded Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gibson Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.35.

Shares of GEI stock opened at C$27.35 on Monday. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of C$19.01 and a 1-year high of C$27.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.99 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.2100001 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

