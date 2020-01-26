Giga Metals (CVE:GIGA) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Giga Metals Corp (CVE:GIGA)’s stock price dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31, approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 43,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Giga Metals from C$1.25 to C$1.01 and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $16.88 million and a P/E ratio of -3.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.

About Giga Metals (CVE:GIGA)

Giga Metals Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Turnagain property comprising 65 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 32,754 ha located in the Liard Mining Division of northern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Hard Creek Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Giga Metals Corporation in August 2017.

