Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

GIGA traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $4.28. 187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38. Giga-tronics has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $4.50.

Giga-tronics Company Profile

Giga-tronics Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets modular test products for electronic warfare in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Microsource and the Giga-tronics Division. The Microsource segment develops and manufactures a line of yttrium, iron, and garnet tuned oscillators, filters, and microwave synthesizers for use in operational applications, as well as in manufacturing a range of microwave instruments and devices.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.