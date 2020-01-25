Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GIGA remained flat at $$4.16 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 79 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52. The company has a market cap of $10.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.01. Giga-tronics has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $4.50.

About Giga-tronics

Giga-tronics Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets modular test products for electronic warfare in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Microsource and the Giga-tronics Division. The Microsource segment develops and manufactures a line of yttrium, iron, and garnet tuned oscillators, filters, and microwave synthesizers for use in operational applications, as well as in manufacturing a range of microwave instruments and devices.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.