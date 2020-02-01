Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) Receives $30.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.44.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $27.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $739.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 77.5% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

