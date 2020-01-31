Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market. The company sells premium quality 100% cotton T-shirts and premium quality sweatshirts, in a variety of weights, sizes, colors and styles, as blanks, which are ultimately decorated with designs and logos for sale to consumers. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GIL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. CIBC set a $30.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

GIL opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $739.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,745,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $222,230,000 after purchasing an additional 159,519 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,415,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,005 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,074,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,426,000 after purchasing an additional 773,705 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 894,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,760,000 after purchasing an additional 40,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 861,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,584,000 after purchasing an additional 168,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

