Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) PT Raised to C$43.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.83% from the company’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Saturday, November 30th.

GIL stock opened at C$39.51 on Tuesday. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of C$30.81 and a 52-week high of C$53.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$976.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$976.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 17,260 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.53, for a total value of C$613,192.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,392 shares in the company, valued at C$6,124,536.11.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?