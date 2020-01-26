Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.71 Billion

Equities analysts expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to post $5.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.48 billion. Gilead Sciences posted sales of $5.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year sales of $22.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.05 billion to $22.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.63 billion to $23.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 37.50%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share.

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

GILD traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $63.15. 18,656,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,174,308. The firm has a market cap of $80.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.11. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $70.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $138,395.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,585.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $258,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,382.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,438 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 286.4% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 286.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

