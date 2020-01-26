Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Receives $78.74 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.74.

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho set a $81.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $258,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,382.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $359,410.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,494.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,438. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,109,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,120,000 after purchasing an additional 90,251 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,133,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,246,000 after buying an additional 1,187,424 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,208.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,847,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $665,288,000 after buying an additional 9,094,586 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,155,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,737,000 after buying an additional 54,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,801,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,315,000 after buying an additional 57,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $63.15. 18,685,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,174,308. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $70.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.39 and its 200-day moving average is $65.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

