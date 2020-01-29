Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the December 31st total of 16,040,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $64.36. The company had a trading volume of 10,240,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,885,261. The company has a market capitalization of $81.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $70.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $1,002,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $138,395.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,585.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,027. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

