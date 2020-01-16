Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Gilead Sciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim set a $86.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.91.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,764,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,689,442. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $80.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.25. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $70.50.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $138,395.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,585.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $359,410.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,494.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,438. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,804,000. BB&T Corp increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 131,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Sector Gamma AS increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 475,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,109,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

